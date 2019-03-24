John Axford will rehab his elbow injury and re-sign with the Toronto Blue Jays according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

The 35-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays in February but was released on Saturday.

Earlier this week the team announced that Axford had suffered a stress reaction in his right elbow and no timetable was given for his future availability.

Axford appeared in five games for the Jays in Spring Training and posted a 2.08 ERA, surrendering one earned run in 4.1 innings.

The Simcoe native split the 2018 season between the Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers and posted a 4-1 record with a 5.27 ERA in 50 games.