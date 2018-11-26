1h ago
Report: Jays to hire Budzinski as 1B coach
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays are hiring Mark Budzinski as their new first base coach according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.
He will join Charlie Montoyo's staff and take over for Tim Leiper, who was let go at the end of the season. Budzinski spent last season as a coach with the Cleveland Indians.
Prior to his time coaching, Budzinski played one year for the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 but only had seven at-bats.
The Jays are also hiring former big leaguer Shelley Duncan as the major league field coordinator, Murray reports. He most recently managed in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
Duncan played parts of seven MLB seasons with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.