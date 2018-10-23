Atkins: Hope to have a decision on next Manager in 3-4 weeks

Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Charlie Montoyo will interview for the Toronto Blue Jays vacant managerial position on Tuesday, according to a report by Jon Heyman of Fancred.

The 53-year-old has been with the Rays organization since 1997 and spent 18 years coaching in their minor league system including becoming the Durham Bulls all-time winningest manager in 2014.

Since promotion to the Majors, Montoyo has served as the third base coach and then bench coach for the Rays.

The Puerto Rico native played four Major League games in 1993 with the Montreal Expos. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 1987 Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

While there is no current front runner for the Jays job, many names have been reported as the search continues, including Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays field co-ordinator Rocco Baldelli and Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde.