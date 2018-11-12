The New York Jets won't be making any coaching decisions until after the season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Even after yesterday’s horrific loss, my understanding is that any possible changes coming to the #Jets would be based on a decision made after the season, rather than during. That is the expectation. Decisions won’t be rash. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2018

There is speculation Jets head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat after the team's 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, but Rapoport said Bowles should get the rest of the season to try and improve the team.

After losing their fourth straight game this weekend, the Jets are tied for last place in the AFC East with the Bills with a 3-7 record.

Bowles is in his fourth season as head coach of the Jets and has an overall record of 23-35 with the team.