Report: Jets' Bowles won't be fired in-season
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Bills 41, Jets 10
The New York Jets won't be making any coaching decisions until after the season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
There is speculation Jets head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat after the team's 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, but Rapoport said Bowles should get the rest of the season to try and improve the team.
After losing their fourth straight game this weekend, the Jets are tied for last place in the AFC East with the Bills with a 3-7 record.
Bowles is in his fourth season as head coach of the Jets and has an overall record of 23-35 with the team.