Maurice on Byfuglien inching closer to return: 'He's important to us'

The Winnipeg Jets will welcome back defenceman Dustin Byfuglien to their lineup Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to the Winnipeg Sun's Ken Wiebe.

Matt Hendricks, Par Lindholm, Sami Niku, Joe Morrow, Bogdan Kiselevich and Josh Morrissey (upper body injury) stay on the ice for extra work, so that’s a good indication of who #NHLJets scratches are Sat. Dustin Byfuglien will return vs #Habs and Jack Roslovic in for Hendricks — Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) March 30, 2019

Byfulgien has been out since mid-February with an ankle injury and has only played in 37 games this season. The 34-year-old has four goals and 26 points.