The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets are releasing WR Terrelle Pryor today, per league source. Pryor has a tear in his groin and is expected to be out about two weeks. Jets interested in bringing him back when healthy, but other teams also likely to be interested. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2018

Schefter reported Pryor has a tear in his groin and is expected to miss two weeks, while adding the Jets are interested in bringing him back when healthy, but other teams are also likely to be interested.

In Pryor's first season with the Jets, the 29-year-old has been held without a catch in six games.