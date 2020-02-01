Astros introduce Baker as their new manager

Free agent starter Jhoulys Chacin has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Twins according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.

#Twins in agreement with free-agent pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, source said. @JonHeyman first said close. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 1, 2020

After a career-year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 (35 starts, 3.50 ERA), Chacin struggled mightily last year with a 6.01 ERA in 103.1 innings.

He joins a Twins team that has already added Rich Hill and Homer Bailey so far this off-season on the mound and also signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four-year deal.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Chacin played with the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres.