Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler intends to decline his $19.8 million player option to test free agency, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

Butler has until the June 29 deadline to officially opt out of his 2019 option and become an unrestricted free agent.

In light of recent injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, teams could turn their attention towards Butler as he will can make an intimidate impact.

Regardless of injuries, Butler is one of the top players in this free agency class and he knows his value. “Knock on wood, I will get a max contract no matter where I go,” he said at his exit interview last month. “You always want to be able to win. I think that’s key, for sure. You’re looking at coaches, you’re looking at the city. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

He was acquired by the 76ers from the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, In 55 games with the Sixers, Butler averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.