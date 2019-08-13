Raptors to kick off NBA season at home against Zion and Pelicans

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jodie Meeks is "drawing interest" from the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Free agent guard Jodie Meeks, fresh off a championship with the Raptors, has drawn interest from the Clippers and Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. A career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter, he shot 44.4 percent from 3 in spot duty with Toronto. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 12, 2019

The veteran sharpshooter, fresh off winning a championship with the Raptors, is a career 37.3 per cent shooter from beyond the arc.

He was even better last season in his short time with Toronto, shooting 44.4 per cent from three in eight regular season games.

Meeks was drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2009 and carved out a nice career as a three-point marksman.

In 10 NBA seasons, he has spent time with the Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards prior to his time with the Raps.

The 31-year-old is a native of Nashville, Tenn., and played college ball at the University of Kentucky.