NBA veteran Joe Johnson is in Detroit Tuesday for his workout with the Detroit Pistons according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 17-year NBA veteran spent last season in the Big 3 league, winning the MVP and leading his team -- the Triplets -- to a championship.

Johnson, 38, last appeared in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, where he split 55 games between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. In just under 22 minutes of floor time, Johnson averaged 6.8 points per game on 40.6 per cent shooting.

Nicknamed 'Iso Joe,' Johnson began his NBA career in 2001 after being selected No. 10 overall earlier that summer. He is best known for his time with the Atlanta Hawks where he made six All-Star teams and averaged 20.9 points a night from 2006 to 2012. Johnson also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.