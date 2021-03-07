The one day spectacle of this year's All-Star festivities

Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday evening due to contact tracing to a likely COVID-19 positive individual, according to multiple reports.

76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play tonight in the NBA All-Star Game due to contact tracing from exposure to a likely COVID-19 positive individual before they arrived to Atlanta, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the exposure came from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia. The barber is being re-tested after an initial inconclusive test.

Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were in contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia and are uncertain for today's All-Star Game, sources tell ESPN. Barber has been retested because of inconclusive initial test. They're waiting on results now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

Wojnarowski adds the NBA plans to have Embiid and Simmons do media sessions prior to the game from their rooms.

NBA plans to have Embiid and Simmons do media sessions prior to game from their rooms, source said. Contact tracing could ultimately keep them out of the game. https://t.co/Ti5UpnmJvM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

More to come.