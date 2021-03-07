Philadelphia 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday evening due to contact tracing to a likely COVID-19 positive individual, according to multiple reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the exposure came from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia. The barber is being re-tested after an initial inconclusive test.

Wojnarowski adds the NBA plans to have Embiid and Simmons do media sessions prior to the game from their rooms. 

More to come. 