Report: Tortorella moving on from Blue Jackets after six seasons

John Tortorella won’t be returning as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets next season according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

Portzline reports the 62-year-old is choosing to move on when his contract expires this offseason.

The Blue Jackets failed to make the playoffs this season and tied for last in the Central Division with the Detroit Red Wings.

Tortorella is the winningest coach in Blue Jackets history. In six season with Columbus, he went 226-166-42 and made the playoffs four times.

He coached the Blue Jackets to their first playoff series win in franchise history in 2019, sweeping the No. 1 seed and Presidents Trophy winner Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

The Boston native was hired on October 15, 2015, replacing Todd Richards after the Blue Jackets went 0-7 to start the season. He won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year in 2016-17.

Tortorella won the Stanley Cup as head coach of the Lightning in 2004 and has two Jack Adams Awards. He is the first American-born coach to reach 500 NHL wins. ​