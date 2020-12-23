Several Houston Rockets including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more are expected to miss Wednesday's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to COVID-19 contact tracing according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Several Houston Rockets, including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more, are expected to miss tonight's season opener vs. OKC due to coronavirus contact tracing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020

Houston guard John Wall has tested negative for the coronavirus, but is among a group of Rockets sent home today because of a positive test of another teammate, sources tell ESPN. That other player is getting tested again to confirm he's contracted the coronavirus, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wall has tested negative for the virus but is among a group of players sent home due to a positive test from another teammate. That other player is getting tested again to confirm he is positive for COVID-19. Wojnarowski reports a group of players including Wall, Cousins and K.J. Martin were away from the facility getting haircuts which has led to the contact tracing.

This comes after ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported earlier Wednesday that the Rockets and the NBA are reviewing a video of James Harden at a night club, which would be a direct violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols. However, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports the contact tracing is not tied to the Harden video.

A clarification, since there's A LOT happening in Houston right now...



A source tells @TheAthletic that the contact tracing which is expected to lead to several players not being available tonight against OKC is not tied to James Harden. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 23, 2020

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

A video of Harden maskless in a nightclub popped up on social media Tuesday but has not yet been officially verified to be recent.

However, Harden appeared to confirm the timing of the video on Instagram, saying he went to "show love" for a friend.

James Harden responds pic.twitter.com/eaqw6VvEZI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) December 23, 2020

"One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it's a problem. Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real always end on top," Harden wrote.

This comes one day after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Harden threw a ball at a teammate in practice on Monday in one of many recent verbal confrontations involving the three-time scoring champ. According to multiple reports, Harden has asked for a trade out of Houston, preferring a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and other contending teams. He also showed up to Rockets camp a week late and had to complete six days of COVID-19 testing before he was able to rejoin the team.

He averaged 16 points per game in just over 24 minutes of action over the course of two pre-season games.

The Rockets are scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Thunder as they begin the 2020-21 season.