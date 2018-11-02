The Los Angeles Lakers 3-5 start to the season doesn't appear to be sitting well with team president Magic Johnson.

According to ESPN, Johnson admonished head coach Luke Walton after the team went 0-2 on a two-game road trip earlier this week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the meeting elevated the awareness within the coaching staff that the pressure is on to make the Lakers competitive in the near future.

Johnson had previously preached patience for the team's young roster to develop around star LeBron James, but Wojnarowski reports "evidence is mounting" that Walton could be fired if the Lakers fail to improve significantly moving forward.

The Lakers bounced back from the road trip with a 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on home court Thursday night. The team began the season 0-3, allowing an average of 126.6 points against in regulation. The Lakers have yet to hold an opponent under 106 points this season.