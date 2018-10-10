More than five years after their epic confrontation in Toronto, Jon "Bones" Jones and Alexander Gustafsson are set for a rematch.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reports the pair will headline UFC 232 on December 29 in Las Vegas and will fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title currently held by Daniel Cormier.

Breaking: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 is set for UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. More: pic.twitter.com/sB49isFzFZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

Cormier is a dual champion, also holding the UFC Heavyweight Title, and is expected to be officially stripped of the light heavyweight crown in the coming days. Cormier is set to defend the heavyweight title at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis next month.

Jones and Gustafsson met at UFC 165 in September 2013 with Jones retaining his lightweight title via unanimous decision in what many consider to be one of the best fights in UFC history.

The fight will also mark Jones's return to the Octagon following a third suspension. Jones (21-1 (1), 17-1 (1) UFC) tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, after his third-round knockout victory over Cormier for the light heavyweight title at UFC 214 in July 2017. The result of the fight was overturned, the title returned to Cormier. Jones, 31, received a 15-month suspension from USADA retroactive to July 28, 2017 and is eligible to return to competition on October 28.

The 31-year-old Gustafsson (18-4, 10-4 UFC) last fought in May at a UFC Fight Night when he defeated Glover Teixeira by fifth-round knockout.

This will be Gustafsson's third shot at the light heavyweight title, having also lost to Cormier at UFC 192 in October of 2015 by a split decision.