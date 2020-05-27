With Henry Cejudo retired, the UFC will need to crown a new bantamweight champion. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will face Petr Yan for the vacant belt, the date of the fight and location are both TBD.

All three of these taking place at UFC 250 on June 6. Plus, Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant 135 belt on a date TBD. Post-Cejudo life picking up in the bantamweight division. pic.twitter.com/Dt7abKpdDE — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 27, 2020

Aldo was scheduled to face Cejudo at the original UFC 250 in Brazil, before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aldo was not able to get into the United States and eventually the title shot went to Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Aldo lost his bantamweight debut to Marlon Moraes via spilt decision at UFC 245 and is on a two-fight losing streak as he also lost his last bout in the featherweight division to current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Aldo is considered one of the greatest featherweights off all-time and successfully defended the UFC title seven times before dropping it to Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Yan enters the fight on a nine-fight winning streak, with his last victory coming over Urijah Faber via KO at UFC 245.

The 27-year-old holds a professional MMA mark of 14-1 and is an undefeated 6-0 since joining the UFC.

The UFC also confirmed three bantamweight fights that will take place at UFC 250, Sean O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland, Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen.