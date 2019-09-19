There's a new man under centre in South Beach.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has named Josh Rosen as starter for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Sources: The #Dolphins have made a big move. QB Josh Rosen is set to start vs. the #Cowboys on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Through two weeks, previous starter Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 274 yards on 25-of-50 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions. Fitzpatrick has been sacked six times.

The 0-2 Dolphins have only scored 10 points in their first two games combined.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA, was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick in the offseason.

The 22-year-old Torrance, CA native started 13 games in his rookie season for the Cards, throwing for 2,278 yards on 217-for-3939 passing with 11 TDs and four picks.