Atkins shares how the Yankees and other teams’ moves impact the Jays’ plans

It appears Justin Smoak has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, the Milwaukee Brewers have signed the former Toronto Blue Jay to a one-year, $5 million contract. The deal also includes a club option for 2021.

Free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak in agreement with #Brewers on one-year, $5M contract with a club option for 2021, source tells The Athletic. Pending physical. @JonHeyman on it. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 19, 2019

Smoak signed with the Jays in November of 2014 and while he wasn’t expected to play much of a role, Smoak established himself as one of the team’s most consistent hitters over the last several seasons.

In his fifth season with Toronto last year, Smoak struggled with a .208 average but did hit 22 home runs and drove in 61 runs while continuing to get on base at an impressive rate. At the time of his departure, Smoak was the lone position player remaining from the Jays’ playoff runs in 2015 and 2016 outside of second baseman Devon Travis.

Smoak began his career in Texas with the Rangers but only appeared in 70 games for the club before landing with the Seattle Mariners in a six-player deal involving former Cy Young Award winner Cliff Lee.

Smoak’s best season came with the Jays in 2017 when he hit 38 homers en route to the first – and only – All-Star Game appearance of his career so far. For his career, Smoak has 191 games and 555 RBI in 1,250 MLB regular season games.

The 32-year-old made his big league debut in April of 2010 against the Detroit Tigers, going 0-for-2.