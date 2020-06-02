The Toronto Blue Jays were one of a number of clubs that made releases throughout its minor-league system over the past several days.

According to Baseball America, among the 29 players cut by the organization was first baseman Kacy Clemens, son of former Jay and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens.

The younger Clemens, 25, was taken in the eighth round of 2017 MLB Amateur Draft by the Jays out of Texas and spent the last three seasons in the organization.

In 2019, Clemens split time between High A-ball Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire. In a combined 112 games with both team, Clemens hit .191 with 10 home runs, 45 runs batted in and an OPS of .594.

Clemens was involved in an altercation at a Houston-area bar on New Year's Eve in 2018 that led to him filing a lawsuit against the bar, alleging that he and another minor-leaguer were assaulted by a bouncer in an attack that left Clemens with an injured arm and elbow.