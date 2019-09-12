Receiver Kamar Jorden was back at Calgary Stampeders practice Thursday as he makes his way back from a major knee injury, according to a report from the Calgary Sun's Danny Austin.

Jorden wasn't fully participating in practice, per Austin, but was stretching and warming up with his teammates.

Jorden injured his knee more than a year ago, when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in the Stamps' Labour Day Classic game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The 30-year-old had a career-high 55 receptions and 944 yards, as well as six touchdowns, in just 10 games for the Stamps last season.