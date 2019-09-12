Receiver Kamar Jorden was back at Calgary Stampeders practice Thursday as he makes his way back from a major knee injury, according to a report from the Calgary Sun's Danny Austin.

Kamar Jorden is stretching and warming up with his Stampeders.

No helmet and doesn't seem to be fully participating in practice, but he's much more active today than he has been

Jorden wasn't fully participating in practice, per Austin, but was stretching and warming up with his teammates.

Jorden injured his knee more than a year ago, when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in the Stamps' Labour Day Classic game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

The 30-year-old had a career-high 55 receptions and 944 yards, as well as six touchdowns, in just 10 games for the Stamps last season.