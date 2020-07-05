With Gilbert Burns reportedly out of UFC 251, the promotion could be close to a replacement fight for the Fight Island card.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN is reporting that welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have agreed to terms with the UFC for a title fight..

Negotiations for Usman vs. Masvidal are done, per sources. All sides agreed to terms. Usman is en route to LV; Masvidal landed earlier. Once at the hotel, they’ll have to take a COVID test and then quarantine while awaiting results. If negative, they’ll fly to AD likely tomorrow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

The agreement though is only the first hurdle to the fight becoming official as both fighters will have to pass COVID-19 tests before they can board a flight to Abu Dhabi for the event.

Helwani reports that Usman is on his way to Las Vegas and Masvidal is already there, both will have to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

UFC 251 is scheduled for July 11 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.