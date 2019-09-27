Bronsteter: End of year UFC 245 card has potential to be 'absolutely wild'

Kamaru Usman will defend the UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in Las Vegas, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the 170 belt is a done deal for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, sources say. Story coming to @espn shortly.



UFC 245 will feature 3 title fights after all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2019

The welterweight title fight will be the third championship bout on the December 14th card as Amanda Nunes is slated to but her bantamweight gold on the line against Germaine de Randamie and Max Holloway will defend the featherweight strap against Alexander Volkanovski.

Usman captured the belt in March at UFC 235 when he won a dominant unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley.

The 32-year-old had surgery to repair a double hernia after the title win which delayed his first defence.

Covington is a former interim welterweight champion and is currently on a seven-fight winning streak. His most recent triumph was a unanimous decision victory over Robbie Lawler in August and Fight Night Newark.

There is no word on which title fight would headline the card that will take place at T-Mobile Center.