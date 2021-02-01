Ahead of Super Bowl LV. the Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contacts, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kilgore played in seven regular season games for the Chiefs, including four starts, in 2020, his first year with the team.

The Chiefs will already be without left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and Canadian offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the season.

Robinson made 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Chiefs. He played in all 16 regular season games.