Kansas City Chiefs centre Daniel Kilgore was cleared to play in Super Bowl LV after spending the week on the COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kilgore was in close contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated mid-cut.

Rapoport reports Kilgore tested negative all week and will be good to go as long as he continues to test negative.

He adds that all players on both the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested negative all week.

