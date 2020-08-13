On the same day that the San Francisco 49ers signed George Kittle to a big money extension, the Kansas City Chiefs appear ready to back up the Brinks truck for their tight end.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Super Bowl champions have agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension with Travis Kelce

Four years and $57 new million for KC and TE Travis Kelce. https://t.co/JbYqAbiMed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

With Kelce entering the forth year of a five-year deal, the extension ties Kelce to the Chiefs through the next six seasons.

A five-time Pro Bowler, the 30-year-old Kelce is heading into his eighth season out of Cincinnati.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season, hauling in 1,229 yards on 97 receptions and adding five touchdowns.

An All-Pro in 2016 and 2018, Kelce recorded a career-best 1,339 yards receiving in 2018.

Kelce will become the third member of the Chiefs roster locked into a long-term extension this offseason following quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones.