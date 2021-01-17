1h ago
Report: Edwards-Helaire out vs. Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs have declared running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip) out for Sunday's Divisional-Round matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
The 21-year-old, who was drafted 32nd overall by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft, has not played since the team's Week 15 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Edwards-Helaire has given the defending Super Bowl champs another offensive weapon, totaling 1,100 all-purpose yards on 217 touches. He finished the season fourth among rookies with 803 rushing yards.