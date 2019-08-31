It looks like former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has already found a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed McCoy to a one-year, $4 million with $3 million guaranteed from the Chiefs.

The 31-year-old was released by the Bills earlier Saturday.

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.

Three weeks ago, McCoy expressed confidence he wasn't going anywhere.

"I've seen that," he said, referring to trade speculation. "But for the last two years, people have been saying that. If that was the case, I would've been gone."

He also dismissed questions over whether he had lost a step.

"I know who I am. I know how I play. And my teammates know that. So I mean, we'll see on Sundays," McCoy said. "I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told. And that's my every day approach."

McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year, finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded.

McCoy responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 514 yards rushing and 752 yards from scrimmage.