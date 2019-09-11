Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (sternoclavicular joint injury) is expected to miss four to six weeks according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds the Chiefs do not plan to put him on the injured reserve list as of now. He will need to be monitored in rehab and how quickly the injury progresses will determine if it's more or less than six weeks. If he does return in six weeks, he would join the team as they face the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 27.

Hill left Sunday's Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Before exiting, Hill had two catches for 16 yards and one rush for five yards.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offence were just fine as wideout Sammy Watkins caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes, meanwhile, was 25-33 for 378 yards.

Kansas City went on to win the matchup 40-26 in Hill's absence. The Chiefs will visit the Oakland Raiders in Week 2.