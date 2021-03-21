26m ago
Report: Royals sign C Perez to 4-year extension
The Kansas City Royals have signed six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to a four-year contract extension with an annual average value of $20.5 million, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal includes a fifth-year club option at $13.5 million or a $2 million buyout, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis.
Perez was awarded a Silver Slugger last season after batting .333/.353/.633 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 37 games.
The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with the Royals, and has a career .269/.300/.449 batting line.