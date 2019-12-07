The Kansas City Royals have signed relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal to a contract worth $2 million with $2.25 million in incentives, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Trevor Rosenthal (Royals): 1.8M base, many incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2019

Rosenthal is actually 2M base plus 2.25 incentives upon further review #royals — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2019

Rosenthal split last season between the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, finishing with a 13.5 earned run average over 15.1 innings. Rosenthal missed the previous season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 and has a career 3.46 ERA over seven seasons, six of which came with the St. Louis Cardinals.