Report: Royals sign RP Rosenthal
The Kansas City Royals have signed relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal to a contract worth $2 million with $2.25 million in incentives, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
TSN.ca Staff
Rosenthal split last season between the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, finishing with a 13.5 earned run average over 15.1 innings. Rosenthal missed the previous season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The 29-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 and has a career 3.46 ERA over seven seasons, six of which came with the St. Louis Cardinals.