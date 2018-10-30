There is finally some clarity about Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks' indefinite suspension that was levied on October 2.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that the league will announce an eight-game suspension in light of the 28-year-old's role in an insider trading scheme that saw Kendricks plead guilty to federal charges. He will be sentenced in January.

Per source, NFL suspends LB Mychal Kendricks eight games, with credit for time served. He's eligible to return to the team and practice on November 12. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 30, 2018

Kendricks, signed by the Seahawks in September following his release from the Cleveland Browns in late August, will be given credit for time served and allowed to return to the team on November 12 for practice ahead of a Week 11 Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers on November 15 and is eligible to play in a Week 14 game against his brother Eric and the Minnesota Vikings on December 10.

Through three games this season with the Seahawks, Kendricks recorded 2.0 sacks and 15 combined tackles (13 solo).

In his seventh season in the NFL, Kendricks spent the first six years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles with whom he won a Super Bowl last February.