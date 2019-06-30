Woj: 'Remarkable turn of events' has Durant planning to sign with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets just became the NBA's newest superteam.

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

"Durant's planning to make a formal announcement on The Board Room Instagram at 6 PM. Durant's camp won't confirm his decision, and says 'Details will be revealed at 6,'" Wojnarowski tweeted.

Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman met with Warriors GM Bob Myers Sunday in New York and delivered him the news on the decision to leave Golden State, league sources tell ESPN. Rest of teams were informed later this today. Teams thought process was forthright. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, met with Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers Sunday in New York and delivered him the news on his decision to leave the Warriors, Wojnarowski adds. The rest of the teams were informed later on Sunday.

But it looks like that isn't all.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets are also planning to sign centre DeAndre Jordan and point guard Kyrie Irving to a four-year, $141 million deal.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Sunday's news Brooklyn comes after months of speculation that Irving and Durant were destined to team up and sign max contracts with the same team. Many pointed to the New York Knicks as possible destinations for the duo, but it appears they will head across the East River to the Barclays Center.

Fans will have to wait to see the duo in action however as Durant is expected to miss all of next season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, Jordan, 30, spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks before coming over to New York in a trade with the Knicks.

Brooklyn finished last season at 42-40 to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.