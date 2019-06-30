2h ago
Report: Durant, Irving plan to sign with Nets
TSN.ca Staff
Woj: 'Remarkable turn of events' has Durant planning to sign with Nets
The Brooklyn Nets just became the NBA's newest superteam.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, forward Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.
"Durant's planning to make a formal announcement on The Board Room Instagram at 6 PM. Durant's camp won't confirm his decision, and says 'Details will be revealed at 6,'" Wojnarowski tweeted.
Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, met with Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers Sunday in New York and delivered him the news on his decision to leave the Warriors, Wojnarowski adds. The rest of the teams were informed later on Sunday.
But it looks like that isn't all.
According to Wojnarowski, the Nets are also planning to sign centre DeAndre Jordan and point guard Kyrie Irving to a four-year, $141 million deal.
Sunday's news Brooklyn comes after months of speculation that Irving and Durant were destined to team up and sign max contracts with the same team. Many pointed to the New York Knicks as possible destinations for the duo, but it appears they will head across the East River to the Barclays Center.
Fans will have to wait to see the duo in action however as Durant is expected to miss all of next season after tearing his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals.
Meanwhile, Jordan, 30, spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks before coming over to New York in a trade with the Knicks.
Brooklyn finished last season at 42-40 to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.