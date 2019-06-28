Injured superstar Kevin Durant is expected to "engage" four teams in discussion, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, when free agency opens on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the Warriors are planning to offer Durant a max contract worth $221 million over five years while other clubs can offer four years and $146 million. The Washington, D.C. native declined his $31.5 million player option with Golden State for next season to become a free agent.

According to Wojnarowski, the meetings will include face-to-face interactions as well as others forms of communication.

The 30-year-old tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and there's a good chance he'll miss the entire 2019-20 season.

Durant averaged 26 points, 5.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds over the course of the 2018-19 regular season with the Warriors, his third year with the club. Over a dozen playoff games, Durant averaged 32.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Durant spent the past three seasons with Golden State after signing with the club as free agent in the summer of 2016. In his time with the organization, Durant captured two NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards.

The 13-year veteran has 10 All-Star nods and nine All-NBA selections on his resume. Durant was named MVP of the league in 2014, when he was still a member of the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career.