Los Angeles Kings defenceman Jake Muzzin will be a game-time decision Sunday for Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times' Curtis Zupke.

Zupke added the veteran defenceman talked as if he's ready to go.

Muzzin has yet to appear in a playoff game for the Kings this season as he battles his way back from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old had eight goals and 34 assists in 74 games for the Kings in the regular season.

Los Angeles trails the Golden Knights 2-0 in their Western Conference first round series.