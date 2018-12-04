1h ago
Report: Kingsbury to join USC
TSN.ca Staff
Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to join the USC Trojans as offensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Kingsbury was considered a leading candidate to fill coaching vancancies in both the NCAA and the NFL.
In six seasons with Texas Tech, Kingsbury has an overall 35-40 record, but was able to turn the Red Raiders' offence into one of the most productive in college football.
Since taking over as offensive coordinator for Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M, Kingsbury's offenses have averaged just under 42 points-per-game.
Kingsbury will be part of the coaching staff at USC under head coach Clay Helton, who led the Trojans to a disappointing 5-7 record this past season. Helton has gone 26-13 in his three full season as USC's head coach.