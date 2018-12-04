Former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to join the USC Trojans as offensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Kingsbury was considered a leading candidate to fill coaching vancancies in both the NCAA and the NFL.

In six seasons with Texas Tech, Kingsbury has an overall 35-40 record, but was able to turn the Red Raiders' offence into one of the most productive in college football.

Since taking over as offensive coordinator for Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M, Kingsbury's offenses have averaged just under 42 points-per-game.

Kingsbury will be part of the coaching staff at USC under head coach Clay Helton, who led the Trojans to a disappointing 5-7 record this past season. Helton has gone 26-13 in his three full season as USC's head coach.