Must See: Raptors win first NBA title in franchise history

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL during the club's elimination at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

Thompson had 30 points in 32:00 minutes of action before leaving the game in the third quarter after going down while attempting a dunk. Thompson, who eventually returned to shoot both free throws, was ruled out for the game in the fourth quarter.

Wojnarowski notes that Thompson's rehab will likely sideline him well into next season.

"What I've witnessed as their coach over the last five years is just an incredible combination of talent and character and commitment to each other," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "This just doesn't happen. A group of guys like this doesn't come around together and do what they did over the last five years."

Toronto won Game 6 114-110 to win their first championship in franchise history.