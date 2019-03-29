Must See: Cain makes spectacular homer-robbing catch to seal Brewers' win

Corey Knebel is going to be out for a while.

According to The Athletic's Robert Murray, the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The procedure usually takes pitchers between 12 and 18 months to heal.

Corey Knebel will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery.



"Had it for give years and it got a little worst," Knebel said of the injury.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has performed dozens of UCL reconstructions on major leaguers over the years.

Knebel had 16 saves and a 3.58 ERA last season, plus a sparkling 0.90 ERA in nine playoff appearances. He was an All-Star in 2017 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 innings.

Milwaukee beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in their opener.