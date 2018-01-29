According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks are exploring the idea of parting ways with centre Joakim Noah after he had a "heated verbal exchange" with head coach Jeff Hornacek during practice last week.

The 32-year-old has only appeared in seven games this season with the Knicks after he was forced to sit out the first 12 due to a drug suspension. He's missed the last two games due to personal reasons.

Noah is in the second year of a four-year, $72.59 million contract.

The 2007 ninth overall pick is in his second year with the Knicks.