The New York Knicks have honoured Willy Hernangomez's request for a move.

Yahoo!'s Shams Charania reports the team is finalizing a trade that will see the 23-year-old centre join the Charlotte Hornets for centre Johnny O'Bryant III and a pair of second-round draft picks.

Charania reported on Tuesday that the Madrid native had asked for a trade.

Taken with the 35th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and later traded to the Knicks, Hernangomez made his pro debut for the Real Madrid senior team in 2015.

He came over to the NBA last season and appeared in all 82 games, starting 22 of them. Hernangomez has seen his role dramatically reduced this season with his minutes cut by more than half, going from an average of 18.4 last year to 9.0 this season.

In 26 games this season, Hernangomez is averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 boards a night. He is set to join an already crowded Charlotte frontcourt, featuring the likes of Dwight Howard and Cody Zeller.

Hernangomez is in the second year of a four-year, $5.86 million deal.

O'Bryant III, 24, is in his fifth NBA season and second with the Hornets. In 36 games this season, the native of Cleveland, MS is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes a night.