Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant had a personal film crew follow him during his last season in the NBA in 2015-16, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Footage from the final season is in the editing stages for a potential documentary to be released down the road. Bryant had been providing feedback of the edited material before his tragic death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

According to sources, the film crew had "unparalleled access" to Bryant.

"They had unprecedented and, by far, greater access than anyone else ever," said Lakers vice president of public relations John Black. "We certainly allowed them to do everything we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes, with a wink and look-the-other-way, allowed them even more."

In 2015-16, Bryant's 20th and final season in the NBA, the Lakers finished last in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record. Bryant, who was 37-years-old at the time, averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 66 games with the highlight coming when he scored 60 points at Staples Center in the last game of his Hall of Fame career. Bryant's final All-Star appearance happened on Valentine's Day of that season in Toronto.

Currently, ESPN's documentary 'The Last Dance' on Michael Jordan and 1997-98 Chicago Bulls has been getting high praise across the board with no live sports on television due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.