2h ago
Report: KBO season to begin May 5
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday night that the league's regular season will begin on May 5 according to Yoo Jee-ho of Yonhap News Agency. The games will be played without fans in empty stadiums.
TSN.ca Staff
Harper doing some lockdown lifting
Baseball will be back in South Korea in about two weeks.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday night that the league's regular season will begin on May 5 according to Yoo Jee-ho of Yonhap News Agency. The games will be played without fans in empty stadiums.
Teams will play a handful of exhibition games between Tuesday and April 27, but the league may add a few more pre-season matchups to its schedule. Teams have been playing intra-squad games for weeks once it became apparent a return to play in the near future was possible.
With an improving COVID-19 outlook in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said over the weekend that outdoor sporting events could go ahead as long as proper safety measures -- such as holding games without fans -- were followed.
Opening Day in Korea was originally scheduled for March 28. Opening Day in MLB was scheduled for two days earlier.