Baseball will be back in South Korea in about two weeks.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Monday night that the league's regular season will begin on May 5 according to Yoo Jee-ho of Yonhap News Agency. The games will be played without fans in empty stadiums.

Teams will play a handful of exhibition games between Tuesday and April 27, but the league may add a few more pre-season matchups to its schedule. Teams have been playing intra-squad games for weeks once it became apparent a return to play in the near future was possible.

With an improving COVID-19 outlook in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said over the weekend that outdoor sporting events could go ahead as long as proper safety measures -- such as holding games without fans -- were followed.

Opening Day in Korea was originally scheduled for March 28. Opening Day in MLB was scheduled for two days earlier.