The Los Angeles Lakers are about to get a major piece of their team back.

Kyle Kuzma is set to make his season debut Friday night when the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Positive sign, as Kuzma will be eased back into Lakers rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2019

Kuzma has been out with a stress reaction in his left foot since FIBA World Cup play in the summer.

The plan for the 24-year-old is for the team to ease him back into the Lakers rotation.

In two seasons, the power forward has averaged 17.3 points, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

His return will mark the first time that Kuzma, LeBron James and Anthony Davis suit up for the Lakers together.

The Lakers have opened the season 3-1 in Kuzma's absence.