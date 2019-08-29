Kellerman: Kobe's peak was never as good as Shaq's

Could Carmelo Anthony be back in New York this season, but this time with the Brooklyn Nets?

The Athletic's Frank Isola reports, that the Nets are interested in signing Anthony, with the team’s stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, "pushing" the club to sign the 10-time all-star.

A source told that Isola that recent workouts in Los Angeles “certainly helped [Anthony's], cause. His body looked great.”

The 35-year-old Anthony played in just 10 games last season after. He trained with some the Nets players, informally, recently in Los Angeles. Anthony will reportedly do the same with the Knicks, his former team today in New York City.

In addition to Hasheem Thabeet, Carmelo Anthony is expected to join the New York Knicks’ informal 5-on-5 scrimmages at Columbia University this morning, according to league sources. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 29, 2019

Anthony, who has 16 seasons in the NBA under his belt, holds career averages of 24.0 points per game and 6.5 rebounds. Besides the Rockets and Knicks, Anthony has also played for the Denver Nuggets.