Hill: I'm not going to shut up and dribble

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and several other players are reportedly not in support of resuming the suspended NBA season.

Sources: Kyrie Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players, including Chris Paul/Kevin Durant/Carmelo Anthony/Donovan Mitchell, and Irving and several players spoke up about not supporting resumed season due to nationwide unrest from social injustice/racism. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving led a call of 80-plus NBA players on Friday night - which included fellow stars Chris Paul (Thunder), Kevin Durant (Nets), Carmelo Anthony (Trail Blazers) and Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) - Irving and several other players spoke up about not supporting the NBA resuming the season amid the recent unrest from social injustice and racism in the United States as well as around the world.

Mitchell, Anthony, and the Lakers' Dwight Howard, among other players, spoke out about possibly sitting out the resumed season due to the current social issues as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per Charania.

Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among others spoke out about possibly sitting out due to social/COVID-19 issues, per sources. NBPA leadership, Paul/Garrett Temple, provided insight too. Every player had a voice — wants to find purpose, whether they play or not. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 13, 2020

Irving, according to Charania, told his fellow NBA players on Friday's call, " I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullsh*t. Something smells a little fishy."

Irving also reportedly added "I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)." Despite reportedly being the leader on Friday's call, Irving wasn't expected to be able to play again this season after having season-ending shoulder surgery on March 3.

Friday's players-only call comes on the heels of the NBA and the players' union both approving a plan to have the 22 best teams, record-wise, resume the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Under the terms of the plan, teams are scheduled to begin training camp in early July before reportedly resuming regular-season play on July 30.