Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Irving was one of the top guards available via free agency this summer.

Irving split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, arriving with the Mavs in a February blockbuster trade. That ended a tumultuous three and a half seasons with the Nets that often saw Irving miss games for injury or other off-court reasons, including his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last October, Irving tweeted a link to an antisemitic movie, for which he was eventually suspended five games. Irving returned to the team in mid-November and played another 32 games for Brooklyn before the trade.

He averaged 27.1 points per game on .494 per cent shooting from the field and .379 from beyond the arc. He also tallied 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in a total of 60 games played in 2022-23.

Born in Australia but raised in West Orange, N.J., near New York City, Irving was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and helped the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James. He also played two seasons with the Boston Celtics before joining the Nets as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

The 31-year-old is an eight-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA Team member, the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year and the 2014 All-Star Game MVP. In 12 NBA seasons, Irving owns a career scoring average of 23.4 points per game.