Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in advanced talks to purchase The Forum from MSG, according to a ESPN.

If completed, the purchase would pave the way for Ballmer to move the Clippers to Inglewood, California and away from Staples Center, where the team shares a venue with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ballmer has long been linked to moving the team to Inglewood but has faced opposition from New York Knicks owner James Dolan, whose company owns The Forum.

"The Clippers continue to pursue plans to build a state-of-the-art, 18,000-seat basketball arena and entertainment complex in Inglewood and are currently working with the city to successfully complete the comprehensive Environmental Impact Report," The Clippers told ESPN in a statement.

Ballmer bought the Clippers for a reported $2 billion in 2014. The team signed a 10-year lease to stay at Staples Center through 2024.