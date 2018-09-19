According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers are emerging as front-runners for Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard when he becomes a free agent in July.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler is most determined to find a way to the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. The appeal of partnering with a second star - the Clippers have two max contract slots available in summer free agency - is an intriguing scenario for him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018

This comes hours after the Clippers are also reportedly one of the three teams Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has expressed interest into being traded to.

ESPN story on Jimmy Butler’s determination to land on the Clippers armed with a co-star in summer free agency. https://t.co/T5llC0gkwA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 20, 2018

The Clippers have two max contract slots available in July.

The two other teams Butler is interested in is the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Leonard on the other had has yet to play a game for the Raptors.