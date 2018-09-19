2h ago
Report: LAC favourites for Leonard next year
TSN.ca Staff
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Clippers are emerging as front-runners for Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard when he becomes a free agent in July.
This comes hours after the Clippers are also reportedly one of the three teams Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler has expressed interest into being traded to.
The Clippers have two max contract slots available in July.
The two other teams Butler is interested in is the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.
Leonard on the other had has yet to play a game for the Raptors.