1h ago
Report: Ladler signs with Washington in NFL
TSN.ca Staff
CFL releases 2018 schedule; earliest start to season in league history
Former Edmonton Eskimos linebacker/defensive back Kenny Ladler has signed with Washington of the NFL, according to Dave Campbell of 630 CHED in Edmonton.
The 25-year-old Ladler played in 17 regular season games for the Eskimos, recording 86 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, and three interceptions from the team's nickel linebacker position.
In two seasons in the CFL, both with the Eskimos, Ladler accumulated 156 tackles and five interceptions.