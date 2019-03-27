The Los Angeles Lakers are "big fans" of longtime Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle and are interested in having him take over the same position from Luke Walton who is "widely expected" to be fired, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Whether the Lakers actually have a shot at prying away Carlisle, though, remains to be seen. Stein reports that Carlisle's contract with the Mavericks was revised before the start of the 2018-19 season to provide him with a salary increase and a one-year extension through the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers are also reportedly similarly interested in Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who has denied interest having interest in coaching the Lakers. Like Carlisle, Rivers too is under contract beyond this season.

Another serious candidate Los Angeles is considering is former NBA player and head coach Jason Kidd, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are currently 33-41 on the season and have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Despite adding LeBron James in the off-season, this will be the third consecutive season that the Lakers have failed to reach the postseason in his Walton's three seasons as coach.