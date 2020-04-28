LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the famed Ball brothers, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Sources: Potential top pick LaMelo Ball has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball was under “professional” category of early-entry candidates distributed to teams Tuesday night. Virtual pre-draft process can now begin with teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2020

Per Charania, Ball, who has been projected by some to potentially be the top pick in the draft, was under the "professional" category of early-entry candidates distributed to teams Tuesday night and can now begin the virtual pre-draft process as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

The 18-year-old Ball hails from California but elected to play for Illawarra Hawks of the Australia National Basketball League instead of collegiately in the NCAA. In 12 games with the Hawks, Ball averaged 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Ball's eldest brother, Lonzo, is in the midst of his third season in the NBA and currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. His other brother, LiAngelo, is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaMelo, like his brothers, reportedly is planning on having rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports represent him as he begins his NBA career. The patriarch of the Ball family, LaVar, has also garnered a substantial amount of fame in his own right.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, but many teams are reportedly lobbying for it to be pushed back due to the pandemic.